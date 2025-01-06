Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointing Board of Trustees

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2025, merging the University of Fujairah (UoF) and the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah (USTF) under the new name "University of Fujairah".

This is part of a long-term development plan aimed at enhancing the educational process in the emirate, offering both scientific and literary programmes to students.

Fujairah Ruler also issued another Emiri Decree appointing the University's Board of Trustees, chaired by H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The board includes eight members.

The Decree outlines the key responsibilities of the Board of Trustees to ensure the university's sustainability and achievement of its academic, administrative, and financial objectives.

It also clarifies the roles of each entity involved in organising the university's work, which will see the launch of a new academic entity designed to support the job market and guide graduates towards future best practices in their academic choices.