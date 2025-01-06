- Home
- Middle East
- Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointing Board of Trustees
Fujairah Ruler Issues Two Decrees Merging University Of Fujairah, USTF, Appointing Board Of Trustees
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2025, merging the University of Fujairah (UoF) and the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah (USTF) under the new name "University of Fujairah".
This is part of a long-term development plan aimed at enhancing the educational process in the emirate, offering both scientific and literary programmes to students.
Fujairah Ruler also issued another Emiri Decree appointing the University's Board of Trustees, chaired by H.
H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The board includes eight members.
The Decree outlines the key responsibilities of the Board of Trustees to ensure the university's sustainability and achievement of its academic, administrative, and financial objectives.
It also clarifies the roles of each entity involved in organising the university's work, which will see the launch of a new academic entity designed to support the job market and guide graduates towards future best practices in their academic choices.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointi ..
MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation p ..
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward
QAU student’s delegation visits APP
Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for British Junior Open title
Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social media by storm
Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mi ..
NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointing Board of Trustees50 seconds ago
-
MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation processes for Dubai's ..58 seconds ago
-
MoHAP approaches final stages of health, nutrition surveys1 hour ago
-
NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government1 hour ago
-
DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards2 hours ago
-
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia2 hours ago
-
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb in Abu Dhabi4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 to take place on January 125 hours ago
-
2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat with 20 aboard capsizes in Japan6 hours ago
-
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 86 hours ago