Fujairah Ruler meets Protocol School of Washington president

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received Pamela Eyring, President of the Protocol school of Washington, PSOW.

The meeting is part of Eyring’s visit to the UAE to attend the 21st graduation batch of the International Protocol Manager Training, which was launched in 2009 by PSOW, in collaboration with the Dubai Protocol Department.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed Eyring and stressed that the UAE has adopted the school’s curriculum in its related programmes, noting that the country aims to benefit from the best global expertise to ensure its international leadership and excellence.

Eyring presented a copy of the school’s official book to Sheikh Hamad, which explains ways of addressing senior figures and is a key reference in the area of international protocol.

Sheikh Hamad then praised the school’s academic and administrative excellence.

The reception was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director-General of the Emiri Court, and several officials.