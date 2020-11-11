Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In the message, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched a similar message to the Bahraini King.