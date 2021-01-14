Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, dispatched a similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.