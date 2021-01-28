Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz.

In his cable,Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the family of Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has sent similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.