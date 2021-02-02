UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Princess Noura Bint Fahd Al Saud

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princess Noura bint Fahd Al Saud

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Saud.

In his message, the Fujairah Ruler asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah,sent a similar message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

More Stories From Middle East

