Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences on the death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari.

Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah Culture and Media Authority Chairman, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi accompanied His Highness at the mourning majlis held in Al Fusail in Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.