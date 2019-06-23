UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences on the death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari.

Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah Culture and Media Authority Chairman, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi accompanied His Highness at the mourning majlis held in Al Fusail in Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Related Topics

Rashid Family Media

Recent Stories

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

15 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

30 minutes ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

45 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.