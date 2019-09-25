UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Abdullah Al Hashemi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Hashemi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, have offered their condolences on the death of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hashemi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi, the Fujairah Ruler expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

He was also accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Family

Recent Stories

Earthquake aftershocks continue in Muzaffarabad, a ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captai ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down 1.28%

7 minutes ago

IAAF Temporarily Suspends Vice President Candidate ..

7 minutes ago

OPPO A9; The Perfect Gaming Phone!

38 minutes ago

Seven rowers die in training accident off top Phil ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.