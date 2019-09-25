Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Hashemi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, have offered their condolences on the death of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hashemi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi, the Fujairah Ruler expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

He was also accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.