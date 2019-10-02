Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Suhail Al Ketbi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; on the death of Suhail Al Ketbi.

Amongst others who offered their condolences alongside the Fujairah Ruler were Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini King’s Representative for Charity and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and sports in Bahrain; H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; a number of ministers and senior officials at the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, security services and citizens.

They all prayed to Allah to rest his soul in peal and grant his family patience.