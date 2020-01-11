Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched similar message to Sultan Haitham.