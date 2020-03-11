Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi prince

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar message expressing his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.