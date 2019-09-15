UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences On Martyrdom Of Ali Al Dhanahani, Saif Al Tunaiji

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of Ali Al Dhanahani, Saif Al Tunaiji

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has separately offered their condolences to the families of nation's martyrs Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who martyred in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty in operations field.

While visiting mourning tent, in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Haniya Areas, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt sympathy to their families. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered condolences along with the Ruler of Fujairah.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Rashid

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

3 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

3 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

3 hours ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

3 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

3 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.