Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Al Yamahi family

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences on the death of Ali Khamis Rashid Al Yamahi.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi accompanied His Highness at the mourning majlis held in Sukumkum in Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.