Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Hamad expressed his sincere sympathies to Al Sabah, asking Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant his family patience to bear the loss.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait.