Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences To UAQ Ruler On Death Of His Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the death of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.
H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, other Sheikhs and officials from the emirate of Fujairah in the presence of H.
H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
During his visit to the mourning majlis at the Amiri Diwan, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.
A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials were present at the mourning majlis.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother6 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment for aide, in kidnapp ..2 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi2 hours ago
-
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership2 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait2 hours ago
-
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulra ..2 hours ago
-
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan2 hours ago
-
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
ICRC outraged over killing of medics in Gaza2 hours ago
-
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai commercial projects in ..2 hours ago