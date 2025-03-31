Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences To UAQ Ruler On Death Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the death of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.

H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, other Sheikhs and officials from the emirate of Fujairah in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During his visit to the mourning majlis at the Amiri Diwan, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.

A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials were present at the mourning majlis.

