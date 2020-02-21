Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts Festival

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, opened on Saturday, the 3rd Fujairah International Arts Festival, FIAF, an artistic event organised by the Fujairah Culture & Media Authority, on the Corniche Theatre.

''The UAE has become an attractive major incubator for innovators and talented artists from across the world, given its rich culture, arts and civilisation dated back more than 6,000 years,'' H.H. Sheikh Hamad Al Sharqi said.

Fujairah, he said, has become a prominent Emirati and international platform for artistic and cultural events and the Fujairah International Arts Festival has become a major event in the international cultural Calendar. The festival sets itself a part for addressing minds and hearts of peoples of the world.

Running until 28th February, the cultural and musical gathering attracts more than 600 participants representing 60 Arab and foreign countries.

The festival features a unique artistic festivity that include a series of theatrical, musical, visual, plastic and performance shows, coming from different continents of the world, as well as popular arts from the UAE, all of them integrating to produce a high-quality and artistic product that mimics international art festivals and assumes a remarkable role in global cultural movement.

Winners of the 3rd Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi Award for creativity will be honoured during the event.

Fujairah International Arts Festival aims to introduce the Arab Emirati culture to the world through performances and events; raise awareness of heritage and natural sites in Fujairah; exchange experiences between the international artists and art troupes and Emirati artists and entities participating in the event; and enrich the cultural scene in the UAE in general and Fujairah in particular.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority and Head of the Festival Higher Organising Committee; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah sports and Culture Club; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and a crowd of heads of local government departments and arts lovers and enthusiasts were present.