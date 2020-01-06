Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometres of internal roads

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the construction of 44 kilometres of internal roads.

The roads will cover the areas of "Al Faseel", "Rayamah", "Al Jarouf," "Al Aqah", "Yaala", "Al Raheb", "Zaher Al Safwa", "Al Mutariqa","Rashidiya", "Zakat" and "Al Riddah."

He made this statement while chairing the third meeting of the Fujairah Development Committee, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several officials, which discussed local development and services plans.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad presented the details of key future development projects to be implemented in the emirate, stressing the importance of adopting the highest infrastructure quality standards, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership, the country’s National Agenda, the UAE Vision 2021 and the Fujairah Plan 2040.

He also instructed those concerned to support all local services projects and complete them as soon as possible, to provide the best services to the emirate’s road users.

Sheikh Hamad then directed everyone involved to examine the basic needs of the emirate’s cities and regions and discuss services project proposals for the next meeting of the committee.