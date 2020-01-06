UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Orders Construction Of 44 Kilometres Of Internal Roads

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometres of internal roads

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the construction of 44 kilometres of internal roads.

The roads will cover the areas of "Al Faseel", "Rayamah", "Al Jarouf," "Al Aqah", "Yaala", "Al Raheb", "Zaher Al Safwa", "Al Mutariqa","Rashidiya", "Zakat" and "Al Riddah."

He made this statement while chairing the third meeting of the Fujairah Development Committee, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several officials, which discussed local development and services plans.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad presented the details of key future development projects to be implemented in the emirate, stressing the importance of adopting the highest infrastructure quality standards, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership, the country’s National Agenda, the UAE Vision 2021 and the Fujairah Plan 2040.

He also instructed those concerned to support all local services projects and complete them as soon as possible, to provide the best services to the emirate’s road users.

Sheikh Hamad then directed everyone involved to examine the basic needs of the emirate’s cities and regions and discuss services project proposals for the next meeting of the committee.

Related Topics

UAE Road All Best

Recent Stories

Dollar gains 06 paisas, closes at Rs 154.95

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to run $50 million projects under IsDB sc ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Gas May Be Connected to TANAP Pipeline at ..

9 minutes ago

Stokes assault as England dominate

5 minutes ago

Iraq Sets Up Mechanism for Withdrawing Foreign Tro ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan's economy moves progressively in 1st quar ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.