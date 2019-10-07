Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 64 kilometres of internal roads

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the construction of 64 kilometres of internal roads in Dibba, Al Tawabeen, Dhedna, Wadi Al Sadr, Al Henya, Al Surum, Massafi, Awahla, Wadi Mai, Bulaidah and Al Bathnah.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while chairing the second meeting of the Fujairah Emirate Development Committee, which was held today to review the emirate’s development plans, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad reviewed the emirate’s development projects and stressed the importance of developing infrastructure and supporting local services, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the emirate’s Comprehensive Plan 2030.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing to work hard to achieve the emirate’s goals, noting that the success of its development plans is linked to its efforts to achieve its goals and provide citizens with decent lives.

Sheikh Hamad had issued Law No. 02 of 2019 on forming the Fujairah Development Committee. The committee is chaired by His Highness and includes the membership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, as well as the Emiri Court Director, directors of the Fujairah and Dibba Fujairah municipalities, and the director of the Department of Works and Agriculture of Fujairah.

The law aims to realise the directives of the committee to develop plans and strategic policies, achieve integration and encourage investments, to ensure the launch of development projects in the emirate.