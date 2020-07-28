UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Orders Release Of 45 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the release of 45 prisoners incarcerated by the Fujairah Punitive and Correctional Establishments who are from different nationalities and are deserving of being pardoned.

Sheikh Hamad’s gesture reflects his keenness to give prisoners a second chance and make their families happy.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked Sheikh Hamad for this gesture, hoping that it will enable the released prisoners to start new lives, contribute to their community, and show good behaviour.

More Stories From Middle East

