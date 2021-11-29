UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Pardons 107 Prisoners Ahead Of UAE's 50th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 107 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Hamad' desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

