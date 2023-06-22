Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Pardons 108 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 108 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of His Highness' desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked Sheikh Hamad for this gesture, hoping that it will enable the released prisoners to start new lives, contribute to their community, and show good behaviour.

