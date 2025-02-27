Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Pardons 111 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 111 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of H.H. Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major-General Mohammed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked Sheikh Hamad for this gesture, hoping that it will enable the released prisoners to start new lives, contribute to their community, and show good behaviour.

