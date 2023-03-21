UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Pardons 151 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of H.H.

Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

The pardon was given to the prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct.

Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police's Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.

