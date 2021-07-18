Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 44 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of His Highness' desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.