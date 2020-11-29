Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 58 prisoners from penal and correctional establishments in the emirate for good conduct considerations, ahead of the UAE's 49th National Day.

The gesture will give the prisoners a chance to start a new chapter in their life, bring joy to their families, and to reintegrate into society.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler for his social and humanitarian gesture, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to start a new chapter of their life, get back to their families and be good citizens.