Fujairah Ruler Pardons 72 Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler pardons 72 inmates ahead of Ramadan

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 72 inmates, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of H.H.

Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

The former inmates are of different nationalities and had a proven track of good behaviour.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Ka'bi, Commander-in-chief of Al Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families.

