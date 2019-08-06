Fujairah Ruler pardons 73 inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 73 prisoners from penal and correctional facilities in the emirate for good conduct considerations, ahead of Eid Al Adha

The gesture will give the prisoners a chance to start a new chapter in their lives and bring joy to their families.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, expressing his hope that this fresh start will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to normal family life.