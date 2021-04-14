UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Pardons 93 Prisoners During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Fujairah Ruler pardons 93 prisoners during Ramadan

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 93 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of His Highness' desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

More Stories From Middle East

