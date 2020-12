Fujairah Ruler performs funeral prayer for Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today performed the funeral prayer on the body of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi, who passed away this morning.

The funeral prayer was also performed by Sheikhs, senior officials and sons of the deceased.