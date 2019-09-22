UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Receives Ambassadors Of South Korea, Thailand

Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has received separately Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, and Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE.

The Fujairah Ruler wished the two ambassadors success in strengthening the bonds of friendship between their countries and the UAE.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged with the ambassadors ways of developing ties with their friendly countries, and discussed with them a number of issues of common concern.

