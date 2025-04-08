Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received participants of the 14th Fujairah International Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum (Fujcon 2025) at Al Rumaila Palace.

The forum is being hosted by the emirate of Fujairah this April, organised by the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, the Port of Fujairah, and the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad welcomed the forum guests and participating delegations, wishing them success in achieving the forum’s objectives through productive discussions and outcomes that would support decision-makers in exploring the future of the marine fuel industry and advancing its role in a more sustainable future.

He affirmed the leadership’s commitment to advancing the oil and energy sector, enhancing its contribution to economic development and positioning the UAE as a leader in sustainable energy and environmental preservation.

He also highlighted the country's strategic role in the global energy landscape, particularly Fujairah’s pivotal position as a global hub for fuel bunkering, oil storage, and the supply of crude oil and petroleum products.

Forum delegates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for the warm reception and strong support for forums and initiatives that promote global knowledge exchange in the oil and energy industries.

Held under the theme "Achieving Maritime Vision: Sailing Towards Sustainable Fuels", the forum brings together a distinguished group of speakers and key partners from major international companies in the oil and marine bunkering sectors.