Fujairah Ruler Receives Delegates Of Fujcon 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:45 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received participants of the 14th Fujairah International Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum (Fujcon 2025) at Al Rumaila Palace.
The forum is being hosted by the emirate of Fujairah this April, organised by the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, the Port of Fujairah, and the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.
H.H. Sheikh Hamad welcomed the forum guests and participating delegations, wishing them success in achieving the forum’s objectives through productive discussions and outcomes that would support decision-makers in exploring the future of the marine fuel industry and advancing its role in a more sustainable future.
He affirmed the leadership’s commitment to advancing the oil and energy sector, enhancing its contribution to economic development and positioning the UAE as a leader in sustainable energy and environmental preservation.
He also highlighted the country's strategic role in the global energy landscape, particularly Fujairah’s pivotal position as a global hub for fuel bunkering, oil storage, and the supply of crude oil and petroleum products.
Forum delegates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for the warm reception and strong support for forums and initiatives that promote global knowledge exchange in the oil and energy industries.
Held under the theme "Achieving Maritime Vision: Sailing Towards Sustainable Fuels", the forum brings together a distinguished group of speakers and key partners from major international companies in the oil and marine bunkering sectors.
Recent Stories
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration2 minutes ago
-
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach Games in Oman2 minutes ago
-
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investment Summit2 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 20253 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail investors18 minutes ago
-
Bahrain tourism revenue rises 13 percent in 202418 minutes ago
-
Turkic Investment Fund capital reaches $600 million: Organization of Turkic States18 minutes ago
-
Cross-border e-commerce platform in development: D-8 Secretary-General48 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop batteries that operate at -50°C48 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation48 minutes ago
-
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide1 hour ago
-
Russian scientists develop respirator against toxic gases 15 times lighter1 hour ago