Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) FUJAIRAH, 11th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Remailah Palace, in the presence H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The visitors wished them well and for further progress and pride to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also received Eid Al Adha greetings from Sheikhs, key officials in the government and private sector departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.