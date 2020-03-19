Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and Emergency Management Team’

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received the emirate’s "Crisis and Emergency Management Team," led by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police.

During the meeting, the team explained its adopted preventive procedures and measures, the general situation, the local resources that can be utilised to handle any potential issues and the level of readiness of relevant authorities.

Sheikh Hamad directed the team’s members to continue their efforts and maintain the highest levels of readiness, to face any potential local or Federal situation.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayae Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Deputy Head of the Local Team and Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, and other senior officials.