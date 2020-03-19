UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Receives Emirate’s ‘Crisis And Emergency Management Team’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and Emergency Management Team’

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received the emirate’s "Crisis and Emergency Management Team," led by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police.

During the meeting, the team explained its adopted preventive procedures and measures, the general situation, the local resources that can be utilised to handle any potential issues and the level of readiness of relevant authorities.

Sheikh Hamad directed the team’s members to continue their efforts and maintain the highest levels of readiness, to face any potential local or Federal situation.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayae Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Deputy Head of the Local Team and Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

11 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

16 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier says he has COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Wants Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to Resume - ..

3 minutes ago

Only officials,staffers KDA allowed to enter Civic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.