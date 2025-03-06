Fujairah Ruler Receives FNC Delegation, Ramadan Well-wishers
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 01:01 AM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
Among the well-wishers was Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with FNC members, who conveyed their Ramadan greetings to Sheikh Hamad.
Sheikh Hamad also accepted greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.
The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations, praying to Almighty Allah to bless Sheikh Hamad with good health and happiness, and to grant the UAE further progress and prosperity, while bringing blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.
