Fujairah Ruler Receives Former Fujairah Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received, at the Al Rumailah Palace, several retired Fujairah Police officers, in the presence of Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, and Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad said that the community welcomes the services of officers, whether active or retired, noting that various institutions can benefit from their expertise in an array of domains.

He also thanked the former police officers for their valuable services to the country.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, and Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police.

