Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Al Rumaila Palace, Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies & Research (ECSSR) and received a copy of his new book entitled "President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan..

. Highlights in the journey of a man of humanity.”

The book highlights some main landmarks in the journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his remarkable humanitarian achievements.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation of the stages and details of writing the book, praising the efforts made to complete it.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Man Court

Recent Stories

UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade syste ..

UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade system: WTO Chief Economist to WAM

16 minutes ago
 'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, ..

'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, says Nigerian HC

2 minutes ago
 Israel-Hamas tensions hit world's biggest book fai ..

Israel-Hamas tensions hit world's biggest book fair

2 minutes ago
 Economy experts call on governments to ‘think be ..

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think beyond GDP, redefine concept of ..

46 minutes ago
 PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National Universi ..

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

32 minutes ago
Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diploma ..

Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diplomacy drive

32 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges OIC to take strong stance on Israel' ..

Ashrafi urges OIC to take strong stance on Israel's bombardment of Palestine

10 minutes ago
 Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink ..

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

1 hour ago
 Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 20 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 20 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinatin ..

Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) celebr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East