Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Al Rumaila Palace, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed on the Ministry of Climate Change's work plans and the most important projects it is implementing in the next phase within the Ministry's annual plan.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Court in Fujairah.