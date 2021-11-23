Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Justice

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Al Rumaila Palace Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, today.

Al Nuaimi gave a detailed presentation on the ministry's work, the mechanisms followed in the Federal courts, and the general plan of the ministry's work for the current year, on the occasion of Al Nuaimi's assumption his ministerial duties.

The Minister of Justice thanked the Ruler of Fujairah for receiving him and supporting the ministry's work.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, attended the meeting.