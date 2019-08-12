Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, continued to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Rumaila Palace, in the presence H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Ruler accepted Eid greetings from members of consular and diplomatic corps accredited to the state, as well as from several Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, notables, citizens and residents.

The well-wishers wished H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi well and good health and for further security, stability, progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and local officials.