UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Receives More Eid Al Adha Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, continued to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Rumaila Palace, in the presence H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Ruler accepted Eid greetings from members of consular and diplomatic corps accredited to the state, as well as from several Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, notables, citizens and residents.

The well-wishers wished H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi well and good health and for further security, stability, progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and local officials.

Related Topics

UAE Progress From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

46 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

2 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

2 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

3 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.