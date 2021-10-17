UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives President Of Arab-Brazilian Chamber Of Commerce

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Osmar Chohfi, President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), and his accompanying delegation, at Al Rumaila Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed ties between the Emirate of Fujairah and ABCC and ways to enhance them. Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation on the work mechanism of the chamber and its partnerships with Arab countries.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah; Fernando Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, and other officials, attended the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

