Fujairah Ruler receives Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received in his palace at Al Rumailah, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq in general and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government in particular in the development and economy fields. They also tackled the current issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

In turn, Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting Fujairah Ruler while lauding fraternal ties between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah.