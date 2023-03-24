UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 01:45 AM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad accepted the greetings of Sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments in the country, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE.

The receptions were attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

