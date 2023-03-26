Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Friday received Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the third day of the holy month, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.