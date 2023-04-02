UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Saturday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the tenth day of the holy month, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

