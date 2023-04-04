UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Monday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the twelfth Day of the holy month in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, was among those welcomed by the Fujairah ruler today.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

