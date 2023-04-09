Close
Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on Saturday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the seventeenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, state officials, heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Hamad were Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department of Ras Al Khaimah; and Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

