Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Monday received Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation who came to convey Ramadan greetings to the Ruler of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers, including sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.