Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 03:15 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Wednesday received Ramadan greetings from the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE, Mohammad Abu Jafar.

Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers, including sheikhs, state officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

