UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Friday a host of Ramadan well-wishers.

Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Hamad were Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan FoundationFoundation, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Ashraf Hamdy, Minister plenipotentiary of Commerce and Head of the Economic & Commercial Office, Consulate General of Egypt.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Progress Commerce Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

3 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

3 hours ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

3 hours ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

3 hours ago
 Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.