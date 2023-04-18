Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Monday a host of Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

H.H. accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials, heads of local government departments, Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Dr. Fahad al Shulaimi, President of Gulf Security and Peace Forum, Jabir Al Sabaie, Secretary General of the Union of International Electronic Media, Nayef Adel Ali Saeed Al-Suraidi, a graduated from the British Royal Military academy Sandhurst, Lieutenant Class 222, editors-in-chief of Arab and international media news agencies as well as a group of Emirati and resident media persons.



Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

