UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 02:45 AM

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Monday a host of Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

H.H. accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials, heads of local government departments, Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Dr. Fahad al Shulaimi, President of Gulf Security and Peace Forum, Jabir Al Sabaie, Secretary General of the Union of International Electronic Media, Nayef Adel Ali Saeed Al-Suraidi, a graduated from the British Royal Military academy Sandhurst, Lieutenant Class 222, editors-in-chief of Arab and international media news agencies as well as a group of Emirati and resident media persons.


Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Progress Afzal Khan Media From Government Top Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

1 hour ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

2 hours ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

2 hours ago
 Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating ..

Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.